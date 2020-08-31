Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 4 Veto Ceremony results







Want to know the week 4 Power of Veto results within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? Rest assured, this article contains all of the information that you need to.

Entering the Power of Veto Ceremony today, our expectation was that Kevin would (of course) use the Veto on himself, and following that, we’d see Enzo nominate Christmas. She volunteered to go on the block, and we saw virtually zero evidence that this is something that he wanted to change. There were some pleas to him to nominate Dani instead, allowing him to make one of the biggest moves that we’ve seen all season long. Yet, he admitted that he was too scared to make a move that big this early, and would rather wait to see someone else opt to do this instead. It may end up being wise to play conservatively, but this is admittedly far less fun of a game to watch.

Now that the Veto Ceremony is over, we can say for certain that Christmas is now on the block alongside Kaysar … which does feel largely like a death sentence for his game. Christmas is just close to a lot of people, and it’s hard to fathom that many ways in which she is going to be able to go. Even people who are outside of the numbers like Kevin haven’t been altogether fond of Kaysar, and has also linked up recently with Christmas in some capacity.

