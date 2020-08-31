Wynonna Earp season 5: Tim Rozon on current renewal chances







Will there be a Wynonna Earp season 5 at Syfy? At one point, it felt like this was a very strong possibility. However, we’ve also learned over the past several months that the last thing that we want to do is take anything for granted. Things have changed so much over the past several months with the global health crisis, and we learned entering season 4 that an official renewal doesn’t even guarantee that a season happens. We got very much lucky that we were able to see this current batch of episodes happen.

It’s with all of this information in mind that the cast and crew seems to be taking a very specific approach to new episodes: Not take anything for granted, since there is a chance you could be at the end of the road at almost every turn. In speaking on this subject further in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Tim Rozon had to say:

Obviously everybody would love to do a Season 5, but the way things went down, in my brain — not in my heart, my heart says we’ll 100% keep going — the [pandemic] and the fact we almost lost the show and who knows what’s going to happen, I might have to say goodbye to this character. I’m trying to wrap my head around that. The good thing is I never take anything for granted and I’m also very aware a lot of the times how lucky I am to get to do what I do and get to do what I do on such a great show with such great people, so I’m always taking all that in. I’m always appreciative of the moment. If it is, I’ll never look back and say, “Man, did I take that for granted,” or “Man, did I not know that was the best time in my life” because it is. Being a part of this fandom, the Earpers, and everything, this is an amazing time in our lives. … Hopefully within our lives forever. It certainly feels like it has the power to do that, it’s such an incredible fandom.

This show is a special thing. I don’t want it to end, but we were filming at the homestead [Thursday] and I just took a moment to walk around, just to look at the homestead, to look at the barn, to take it in. I must have looked at the mailbox for 10 minutes to take it in because that was the last time I was filming at the homestead for this season. I just wanted to take it all in, just in case this is it.

Even though Rozon has a new gig over at Syfy, we don’t get the sense that this impedes his future participation on Wynonna Earp (at least for now) — the most important thing is just that the network wants to get new episodes on the air. They understand the passion of this fandom, and the interest that they would have in getting at least one more season.

Also, Syfy has a history of canceling too many shows — they don’t need to another to the list.

