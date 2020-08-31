Supernatural season 15 trailer: A final flashback story and more







With Supernatural season 15 slated to return with new episodes in October, it’s clear that the stakes are astronomical. How in the world could they not be? You’ve got a mission to battle God among all things, and there are going to be some unexpected challenges that Sam and Dean run into along the way. Lives are going to be in jeopardy, there is a chance for some enormous twists, and there may be more keys to the past in order to understand the future.

In the new video below, you do get a pretty-strong sense that there is probably at least one more flashback episode coming up this season, which serves as a great chance to get some more insight as to Sam and Dean’s history before the final chapter. Even if we know so much about the boys at this point, one of the things that we have learned constantly through this show is that there is always something more. There’s another chance in order to dive more into some other aspects of their experience that we didn’t quite know beforehand.

It’s hard to really come into Supernatural’s final episodes with any specific expectations, mostly because there are so many shocking directions that this story can take. For example, what would the world really look like without God? Is there even a way to really defeat him? What else is going to happen with Castiel? Are there going to be any further cameos from some past cast members? There are so many things that we want, and then we remember that the show is currently filming the series finale. There’s isn’t exactly a lot of time in order to wrap things up.

Hopefully, we will have some other insight on where some stories are going over the weeks ahead. Stay tuned…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you think about this new Supernatural season 15 trailer?

Is there anything in particular you are looking forward to? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







