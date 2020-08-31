This Is Us season 5 cast celebrates the Big Three’s birthday (video)







You’re going to be waiting until November at the earliest to see This Is Us season 5 on the air, but there’s a lot of fun worth having courtesy of the cast!

Want to get some more news on This Is Us in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further insight coming up.

In the new video below, you can see Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz all celebrating the birthday of the Big Three. Not only that, but they are joined by a lot of the younger actors who play other versions of Randall, Kevin, and Kate. This is a fun video that does remind you of some of the happier times for these characters … and it is also a little bit of a distraction from the real drama that some of these characters are facing as they near their 40th birthday. Think about it like this — Kevin and Randall are currently estranged and not speaking to each other following the events of season 4. Meanwhile, there is also some stress courtesy of Rebecca, who is going to start declining and we know already where her story is going to go. There’s a lot of darkness coming in the episodes to come.

Once you think about all of this, the big question you’re left to wonder is simply this: Where is the light? Where are you going to start to see some more positive things unfold in this world? We do hope that season 5 repairs the relationship between Kevin and Randall, and then also gives us a better sense that the Big Three are all still alive in the future. After all, this is something that isn’t exactly confirmed at the moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

And just like that, we’re 40! The Big Three wish The Big Three a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/QVe6TnmJRT — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 31, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







