Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: A change of plans?







Over this weekend, it seemed as though the plan for Big Brother 22 and the Veto Ceremony was set in relative stone. Kevin had used the Power of Veto, and he was going to use it in order to save himself. Following that, the replacement nominee would be Christmas, who previously volunteered to go on the block.

Want to get some more news on Big Brother 22 in video form? Then watching our latest take on the feeds below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our show playlist for ongoing updates.

Yet, are things starting to change? It feels that way, as there is more and more paranoia starting to come out about Dani. Some of it is stemming from the hinky-vote decision she made on this past eviction show. From there, she also has repeatedly created paranoia among her allies with how she is playing already. There are a lot of people talking about going after her, and then there was the person who shouted outside last night with a megaphone that Nicole and Cody are running the game. Dani is close to Nicole, and getting rid of Dani would be weakening Nicole and that side of the house.

Last night, Bayleigh and Da’Vonne did her best to push Enzo to make a move and nominate Dani as his replacement nominee. Meanwhile, Tyler and Christmas both indicated that they have some issues with Dani, suggesting that they are fine with her going. There is so much momentum towards making something happen here and yet, Enzo doesn’t want to make a big move. He still wants to put up Christmas as his replacement nominee, mostly because he is scared. He doesn’t want to make waves and become a target. Instead, he wants to do what he can in order to push someone else to make a move later.

Will that work? Time will tell … and this could blow up in his face.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Big Brother 22 this week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







