Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: A new backyard yeller







For the second time on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, someone has opted to create a little bit of chaos by yelling in the backyard. So, what did they do?

The message this time was pretty simple — getting it out to people that Nicole and Cody are playing the house. It’s a simple message, but also one that may not be bought by a number of people.

We understand the popularity behind this stuff a lot — people love chaos, and there’s always a chance that this causes chaos. We do just wonder about the effectiveness of something like this on an all-star season, mostly due to the fact that these people are all aware that everyone has fans and they could sabotage the game accordingly. There’s no guarantee that something like this will work or sway anyone. There were attempts in past seasons to cause some chaos (including trying to out Christie and Tommy’s pre-game relationship), and they didn’t always work as planned.

So who heard the message? It’s hard to have a guarantee since the feeds went down almost immediately. Yet, Kaysar, Memphis, and Christmas were clearly out there. It’s possible that the group of Cody, Ian, and Tyler heard as well, but there are no guarantees on that front. There’s also no guarantee in general that some of these people are going to do anything about what they heard.

Ultimately, though, time will tell and we’re curious to see where the week goes. For now, it seems like Kaysar is likely a goner.

What do you think will come of the latest Big Brother 22 All-Stars backyard yeller?

