Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: Michael Rainey Jr. on Tariq’s motivation







Coming up next weekend the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost is going to air, and there are reasons aplenty for excitement! It’s an opportunity to see characters evolve following the events of the show proper, and of course Tariq is at the center for most of the drama.

So what do we know about Tariq’s position at the moment? He killed his father, and his mother Tasha has gone down for the crime. She’s behind bars, and he has the opportunity now to just move forward with his life. He didn’t have to focus on helping her. Yet, that is a part of what he is committed too … at least for now. Whether or not it lasts is something that remains to be seen.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Digital Spy, here is some of what Michael Rainey Jr.’s character had to say about the path to come for this character:

“Tariq is a lot smarter than people think he is. He kind of has the Ghost mentality … So, whatever he needs to do to help his family, to help Ma, to help Yaz, bear in mind he’s going to do it.

“So whether it’s selling drugs, whatever it is, Tariq is going to do it, and he’s going to make sure that his family’s good at the end of the day – no matter how hard it is, no matter how long it takes him. He wants to make sure that his family is good.”

Tariq’s journey this season is going to lead to some dangerous places, and while we want to see the character survive, we do want to see him tested. Killing Ghost is going to have a ripple effect, and some of it could be unexpected.

