Lovecraft Country episode 4 spoilers: ‘A History of Violence’







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Lovecraft Country episode 4 when it arrives over on HBO? Let’s kick things off here with the title: “A History of Violence.” That of course makes us think of the movie of the same name, but it is also a reminder of the sort of where that these characters live in. They’ve gone through real chaos and heartache, and that’s without even thinking about some of the supernatural leanings that are at the center of this show.

Ultimately, we think that this episode is one that will move things forward in an exciting and somewhat-interesting way. You’ll see a trip to Boston, a new arrival, and a lot of characters trying to take a few different steps forward.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Lovecraft Country episode 4 synopsis with some other news when it comes to what lies ahead:

After Christina mysteriously shows up at her doorstep, Leti confronts Atticus about his plan to surreptitiously return to Florida. Later, in search of missing pages to a crucial text, Leti, Tic, and Montrose head to Boston, with Hippolyta and Diana (Jada Harris) along for the ride. Back in Chicago, a handsome stranger nurses Ruby’s disappointment over a squandered job opportunity.

How are the ratings?

We were curious with the performance of the premiere sure, but beyond that we were equally interested with whether or not the show was able to retain an audience.

Well, as it turns out, Lovecraft Country did more than just that — it was actually able to gain from one week to the next. The second episode of the show drew close to 870,000 live viewers, a nice increase from the premiere! This is enough of a performance to make us very-much excited to see how the show is going to be faring from here…

