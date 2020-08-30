Outlander Summer Series: John Bell, Lauren Lyle, and cooking (video)







Want to have something fun to watch related to Outlander today? Hopefully, the latest edition of the Summer Series is enough to suit your fancy!

At the bottom of this article, you can see episode 2 of this ongoing series, with it featuring this time around John Bell, Lauren Lyle, and Theresa Carle-Sanders of Outlander Kitchen. She teaches them a little bit about the culinary arts, but you also get some lively conversations in here, as well. While we think these videos (benefiting Doctors Without Borders) are very much informative, the word that we’d use to describe them the most is “fun.” They’re just a chance to see some familiar faces and have a good time immersing yourself in the world of this show again. That’s something that has been rather tough to do since the series went off the air earlier this year.

So what could we be seeing coming up next for Bell and Lyle on Outlander moving forward? For Young Ian, we’re hoping to get a deeper understanding of everything that transpired with him back when he was with the Mohawk. There is a great deal of emotional heartache and trauma that needs to be explored there, and we know that Bell is up for that task as an actor.

Meanwhile, with Lyle we want to see a deepening of the bond that Marsali created with Claire throughout season 5. The two are clearly in a very different place now than they were when the two first started to spend time around each other earlier on in the series. Where are things going to go from here?

