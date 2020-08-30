Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 7 return date hopes at Syfy







Following today’s big midseason finale, are you curious in learning the Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 7 … or at least when it could be?

Let’s go ahead and start with this: We have an approximate return date already! Earlier this week, the network confirmed in advance that the Melanie Scrofano series is going to be off until we get around to 2021. We would like to think that it will return within the first half of the year, but that is something that the network will figure out over time. There’s no immediate hurry to rush some sort of return date out there, especially since the show is currently in production on these remaining episodes.

If we had to guess in terms of what we wanted in this situation, it would be to see the show back around when we get around to January or February. Wynonna Earp is going to be one of those series that has a core audience no matter when it’s on, but there should be enough time for production to finish their episodes and get them on the air by in. It may also be a nice escape for a lot of people from the colder, Purgatory-like weather that they tend to experience at around that point.

Story-wise, we know already that there are significant threats that Wynonna and a lot of characters are going to be taking on over the course of the upcoming episodes. Just be prepared for some shocking moments, chances to learn more about these characters, and hopefully some victories along the way. We certainly know that these people deserve them, especially when you think about everything that they’ve gone through since the start of the series.

Expect a more formal announcement on the future of Wynonna Earp season 4 when we get a little bit later in the fall.

