Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network? The path to season 4







Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Within this post, we'll be taking on that question. To go along with it, though, we'll do our best to dive into a wide array of other topics pertaining to the series.

Let’s kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: You aren’t going to have a chance to see the Kevin Costner series on the air tonight, and the same goes for the remainder of the summer. Last week’s dramatic “The World is Purple” was in fact the season 3 finale — if you missed it, check out our piece here detailing the possible meaning of that title.

Now, we are in the midst of a long and elaborate waiting game for season 4 to arrive — it’s something that we are super-eager to see, and we’re at least happy to know already that production on these episodes is already underway. If you haven’t heard, filming is currently taking place in Montana and the plan is to work hard to ensure that everything is safe with as many proper protocols in place as possible. It does feel as though there is a real, concentrated effort towards making sure that everyone is able to focus on what matters — the work.

So long as production moves forward as planned, our hope is that season 4 will premiere when we get around to the summer of 2021. There is plenty of time in between for the show to film, edit, and make sure that everything is a-okay to come on the network in the way you’d expect.

