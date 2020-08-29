This Is Us season 5: Why is NBC doing a two-hour premiere?







Recently, NBC chose to announce a number of their premiere dates for the fall, and there were some surprises sprinkled in there. Take, for example, that This Is Us is coming back on Tuesday, November 10 with a two-hour premiere.

Let’s clarify for a moment — the November 10 premiere date isn’t a huge shock. There are a lot of series that will probably return to production over the next month, with the goal being to then launch these shows before the end of the year. The two-hour window is the shock, given that there is only going to be so much time to get footage ready in advance. Why front-load the season in such a way, rather than spacing everything out?

From the outside looking in, we would argue that there are probably two different reasons why the network is opting to do things in this particular way.

1. Demand – Typically, This Is Us premieres in September, and this is the longest hiatus the show has ever had. Given all of the big reveals that happened at the end of season 4, it’s going to take some time to dive into a lot of that stuff. Think about the new doctor character, Kate and Toby seemingly adopting a daughter, and more on the Kevin/Randall feud in the present.

2. No New Amsterdam – It looks as though the medical drama may not air until the new year and because of that, NBC may honestly need to fill in some of the cracks somehow. What better way to do that than with one of their most-popular shows?

