The Blacklist season 8, Chicago Fire season 9 premiere dates revealed







NBC decided on Thursday that they have no interest in holding back on their premiere dates. They just announced a whole slew of them!

Even though a number of different shows at the network have yet to kick off production, we do at least have a sense as to when a number of different things are coming back! All times listed below are Eastern, and of course remember here that they are all subject to change.

Monday, September 28

10:00 – Weakest Link (new version, hosted by Jane Lynch)

Tuesday, October 6

8:00 – Ellen’s Game of Games

Monday, October 19

8:00 – The Voice

Thursday, October 22

8:00 – Superstore

Tuesday, November 10

9:00 – This Is Us (two-hour premiere)

Wednesday, November 11

8:00 – Chicago Med

9:00 – Chicago Fire

10:00 – Chicago PD

Thursday, November 12

9:00 – Law & Order: SVU

Friday, November 13

8:00 – The Blacklist

Of these dates, the only thing that really surprises us is learning that This Is Us is doing some sort of two-hour premiere, mostly due to the fact that this means that an extra episode has to be ready ahead of time. Why not hold on to episodes as long as possible? It may just because New Amsterdam may not be ready until 2020, as it is taking a little bit longer for some New York-set productions to get back to work. (Even though New York has recovered well amidst the health crisis, the state has taken a fairly cautious approach to getting various productions back to work.)

