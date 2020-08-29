Power Book II: Ghost video: New cast members talk show experience







Are you prepared for the launch of Power Book II: Ghost next weekend? While we’ve been waiting for the spin-off longer than expected, there is a thrill that comes in knowing that we’re very much in that home stretch now. The premiere is going to update us on the latest in Tariq St. Patrick’s life — Ghost is now dead, Tasha is now behind bars, and we’ll have to wait and see what else is coming around every corner. Odds are, there is going to be chaos — what else is this universe really known for?

So while you do wait for some of these new episodes to arrive, why not hear more from some of the new actors responsible for making this series so great? If you look below, a lot of the series’ newcomers speak out about their favorable characters, working within this new world, and what viewers can be excited to see. There are some people out there who viewers may be a little bit familiar with already — Gianni Paolo (Brayden) made some appearances back on Power proper, whereas Melanie Liburd appeared as Zoe on This Is Us. There are plenty of familiar faces among the new cast of the series — just remember that Method Man and Mary J. Blige have key roles.

Power Book II: Ghost is the next evolution of this universe, and we’re absolutely expecting some great things from it. It’s hard not to have a high bar when you take a close look at some of what came beforehand.

Get ready to meet the newest members of the Power fam! #PowerGhost premieres September 6 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/2jlr0MAzmc — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) August 27, 2020

