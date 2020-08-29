Watch Chadwick Boseman’s memorable Tonight Show, SNL moments







Like so many of you, we are still reeling from the devastating news late Friday that Chadwick Boseman has died following a private battle with colon cancer. He was only 43 years old. He brought immeasurable light to the world, both in terms of his performances but then also his work away from the camera. We’ve always felt like a true hero is heroic when no one is watching and Boseman reflected that with charity work and his kindness to those who knew him.

Today, it impossible to see the past four years of Boseman’s life the same way, knowing that he was privately battling for his life while giving so much of himself publicly. There are many credits that will withstand the test of time, but as we are a TV website, we wanted to give you a sense as to some particularly relevant and memorable appearances that he made on late-night TV. These have a deeper meaning than just the superficiality of a given sketch.

Also, it is worth noting that both of these appearances came in 2018, right in the middle of his private health battle.

Boseman surprises Black Panther fans on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – This video has gone viral already in the past 12 hours, but it features Chadwick coming out to greet fans who express how much the movie meant to them. It’s just such an exchange of love, with a little bit of good humor thrown in here.

T’Challa appears on Black Jeopardy during Saturday Night Live – Boseman was game to reprise his famed Black Panther character during an appearance on the show, and used this recurring sketch to showcase his view on society based on life in Wakanda. Let’s just say that it is not anywhere similar to the state of things in the United States. There was comedy here, but also a reminder of the ideals that T’Challa believed in, and the hopes for society we may all someday have. It is comedy, but is also about seeking an ideal, one that is especially important in times like these.

Chadwick was an artist, a husband, and so much more. Our deepest condolences go out to all who loved him during this unspeakably sad time. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







