Supernatural season 15: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles start series finale







Just in case you wanted to spend your Saturday getting emotional about the end of Supernatural, go ahead and consider this your opportunity.

If you look below via Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles’ Instagram pages, you can see both of these guys getting emotional over the thought of saying goodbye to this series. For both of them, you can get a pretty clear sense of what the world means to them and the immeasurable impact that it’s had. Jensen’s post also contains a video explaining that for the first 300+ scripts that he received, he had a message at the end of all of them stating “To Be Continued.” At the end of the series finale, however, the message simply reads “The End.” You can see him getting emotional at the thought of it, and the sight of Jensen getting emotional is enough to bring a tear to any member of the #SPNFamily.

This show is more than just a job for these two; it is an immeasurable part of their entire lives. Even if it was time for them to move forward, that doesn’t mean for a second that they regret or resent one single second of the past. They’ve enriched millions of lives through this show all the world over, and allowed people to utilize their imagination in ways that they never did before. Also, it feels clear that this world is never going to end, even if the show does. There will always be fan art, fanfiction, chances to hear the cast speak about the show, and of course episodes to revisit. There may always be a chance of a revival down the road, but that’s not something we’re looking to guarantee before the series finale. We have to anticipate the end as the end; otherwise, it may be impossible to process it properly.

If you did not know already, the final episodes of Supernatural will begin airing in October. (Read more here.) The series finale is positioned to be later on in the year.

How are you coping with the end of Supernatural?

Feeling the tears already? We get it. Let us know, and remember that we’re all in this together for the remainder of the series’ run. (Photo: The CW.)

View this post on Instagram It’s gonna be a rough 2 weeks. @cw_supernatural #seriesfinale A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

