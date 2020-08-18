Supernatural season 15 episode 14: First ‘Last Holiday’ photo!







Supernatural season 15 episode 14 is the first episode after a long hiatus, and we know that anticipation is high for it. How could it not be? “Last Holiday” is a chance to revisit the world of these characters and dive into a story that feels very-much vintage for this show. There should be some sort of case-of-the-week element here, and maybe a little bit woven into the larger overall story.

Don’t get us wrong — we do want some progression in the central narrative before we get too close to the series finale. We just like to remember what made this show great in the first place — Sam and Dean Winchester solving cases with the Impala. That is what is so endearing about the photo above. Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are back at it! This episode was filmed prior to the start of the global health crisis earlier this year, and it’s been held by The CW in order to ensure that they will have a nice batch to air come October. (Also, it needed some time to get the post-production part of this done.) There are some stories left to be filmed still in Vancouver, but they should be able to wrap things up in plenty of time.

Just in case you haven’t heard the synopsis for this episode yet, be sure to check it out below:

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514).

This should be fun, and very much worth the wait. We do think that some more details will become unearthed over time, especially since there is still a month and a half to go…

