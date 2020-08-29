Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Official nominations (day 24)







It’s day 24 in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and we now know officially who is on the block for eviction.

From the moment that Enzo got the power as Head of Household, we knew that there was one person on his mind as a target — Kaysar. It’s an easy person for him to get out since he’s not that aligned with anyone. Therefore, there isn’t a whole lot of blood on his hands as a result. It does feel like some people could really pull him in, but they haven’t yet in an official capacity.

There was a larger debate about the second nominee, but we can tell you now that it’s been settled — Kevin. He’s up on the block, and we think the idea here is Enzo trying to ensure that Kaysar goes. There’s a little bit more uncertainty if David was a pawn, given how many people are mad at him over what happened over the past few days with him spreading information around. Ian remains a possible replacement nominee, depending on what happens with the Power of Veto Competition tomorrow.

Understandably, Kevin is not thrilled with the idea of being on the block — Enzo did his best to indicate to him that he is not the target, and that he wouldn’t nominate him again if he gets power down the road. He was pretty convincing, but we don’t think that Kevin really cares all that much about an explanation.

