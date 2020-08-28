Entering Yellowstone season 4, the audience grows even more







We know that Yellowstone season 4 is already being filmed, and to go along with that, there is a very eager audience out there to check it out. The latest proof comes courtesy of the show’s new DVR ratings.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the season 3 finale drew 7.6 million total viewers in the live+3 measurement (which looks at live viewers plus, natch, three days of DVR viewings.) This episode, entitled “The World is Purple,” scored the most viewers for any episode of the show in this measure. It’s a nice record to hold onto, and it shows further that the series is entering season 4 on the highest note possible. This sets the stage potentially for next season to draw even bigger numbers.

Want some more news when it comes to Yellowstone in video form? Then check out some more thoughts on the recent finale below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and view our series playlist. We’ll have further insight there that you don’t want to miss.

So why is this show capable of continually drawing bigger and better numbers? We think that a lot of it can be attributed to the fact that this show is promoted rather strongly by the Paramount Network across the board — there are frequent marathons of it and with it now on the Peacock streaming service, there is an opportunity for more viewers to get hooked on it there. It’s really defying the odds as that rare cable show that is able to build up more and more of an audience over time. This is an era, after all, where we are seeing numbers declining across the board as people opt for streaming services over broadcast or cable shows.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Does the success of Yellowstone make you even more excited about season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news pertaining to the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







