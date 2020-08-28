American Horror Story season 10 filming may start this October







If you weren’t aware already, American Horror Story season 10 is not going to be airing on FX this year. That is for sure a bummer, especially since we’ve become so accustomed to see the show air over the years.

So while you do wait for the series to come back around, how about a slice of good news? In a new post on his official Instagram, executive producer Ryan Murphy confirmed that there are plans to kick off production on the new season in October — that means that it will certainly air in 2021, provided that there are no unexpected interruptions or delays. He also posted a photo of some pointy teeth, which could be some sort of clue as to what’s coming. Note that these are not vampire teeth, so we can’t draw the most obvious of conclusions just by staring at those alone.

Want some further news when it comes to American Horror Story right now? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember here to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our series playlist.

One of the themes that has been long rumored here is the beach — maybe these teeth could belong to mermaids, or some other creature from the deep? With Siren canceled now over at Freeform, there may be more room to explore this mythology without a whole lot of competition out there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to also stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







