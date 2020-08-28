His Dark Materials season 2 will premiere this November; see new trailer







For everyone out there ready to get another dose of His Dark Materials, know that season 2 is on the way! New episodes were filmed quite some time ago, so the show (save for a standalone episode) is not impacted all that much by the global health crisis. There’s an epic story coming, one that will feature more of Lyra and Will together as they band together to take on a wide array of different threats.

Thanks to a new trailer (see below), we have confirmation that new episodes are going to be airing this November. We also have a sense of some of the obstacles that our heroes are going to be facing. The second season is based mostly on the novel The Subtle Knife, and while there will be a few changes along the way to the material, by and large the bones of the story are still the same. There’s adventure coming, but also new daemons, interesting characters, and also shifting allegiances. Who to trust has long been a key part of this story, and we imagine that it will continue to play an interesting role in the weeks ahead.

So long as the show meets some of the standards we saw set for the first go-around, we have a feeling we’ll be satisfied with the end result. It’s going to be hard not to be with this cast on board!

What do you want to see when it comes to His Dark Materials season 2?

