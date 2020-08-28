The Blacklist season 8: Megan Boone on announced premiere date







In the event that you missed the news yesterday, we’ve now got an official premiere date for The Blacklist season 8! The series is coming back to NBC on Friday, November 13, and production is going to be starting up soon. The episodes originally planned for season 7 will film first, and then we will get into the next chapter of the show after the fact.

Of course, trying to get specifics on the series itself is not going to be altogether easy at the moment … but Megan Boone has a reminder for you onto Instagram. In a new post (see below), she makes it abundantly clear that the upcoming episodes will be live-action, as opposed to the polarizing animation that constituted around half of the season 7 finale. She also made it clear that there are proper health and safety protocols that are being instituted in order to ensure that everyone is safe. The team behind-the-scenes has been working to ensure that everything is safe for a little while now, so this is not something being put together here at the last minute.

Of course, we’re sure that there are some additional details that we’ll find out about over the months ahead — we just gotta be patient to learn about some of them.

