Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4: JWoww talks future, Snooki status







Will Jenni “Jwoww” Farley return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4? What about her co-star and friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi? The reality star is finally speaking out about the subject, and we have a few more details all about it within.

In a new video below from her on YouTube Channel, Jenni talks a wide array of subjects related to the show, whether it be her favorite memories to her gratitude that she is still on MTV so many years removed from the show first premiering. She talks a little bit about the origins of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and also tries to skip clean over any questions about the status of her relationship with Angelina.

As for the subject of her future on the series, it does sound as though JWoww is open to doing more — the emotional toll of last season took its toll on everyone, especially after the wedding when they had to wait and see how the producers depicted the entire wedding fiasco. Jenni is open to coming back now that she feels like the show vindicated her side of the story; yet, it doesn’t sound as though Snooki is as open yet. Jenni doesn’t think her co-star is coming back, but admits that they also have conversations over the future.

Our feeling, if we had to guess, is that Snooki won’t be a part of Jersey Shore Family Vacation whenever things get going again. (Remember that a lot of stuff is paused right now due to the global pandemic.) Yet, the door will always be open for her to come back, and we think that whenever she is ready/if she is, the producers will welcome her back on board with open arms.

