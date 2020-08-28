The 100 season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Jessica Harmon directs!







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on The 100 season 7 episode 14? There’s a lot to prepare for, and there’s also a notable director! You’re going to see cast member Jessica Harmon go behind the camera for this episode, just as we’ve seen for some other cast members as of late. Kudos to the producers of the show for providing this opportunity, given that it’s something that they can bring to future opportunities down the line.

Also, this is a perfect place for some of these actors to show off their talents. The 100 has a clearly-established cast and crew in place, which means that there is a great deal of familiarity for anyone who wants to step in and take this role on. There’s still a lot of responsibility and hard work, but the end result may prove rather fruitful for anyone involved.

JESSICA HARMON DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends reckon with all that has happened only to find an unexpected threat looming. Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Jessica Harmon directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#715). Original airdate 9/16/2020.

By the end of this episode, we’re hoping that there can be a greater sense, of course, as to what this particular “unexpected threat” is. We are nearing the end of the series, with this being the second episode to air in September — and there are only two more after the fact. There is going to be a lot of responsibility here to push things forward in a substantial way. Let’s go ahead and hope that there’s some sort of big reveal by the very end of it.

