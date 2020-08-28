Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Was Janelle Pierzina evicted over Kaysar?







Tonight on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, we had to prepare for the end of the road for show legend Janelle Pierzina. We know that we wanted there to be some sort of magical way for her to stick around, but the odds were not looking good for her.

Why? Let’s just say that there were a lot of obstacles in her way, whether it be preconceived notions about her game or just the threat that she brings to others. The crazy thing here is that getting rid of her may just cause the target to shift to some other people down the road … like Tyler. That is why getting rid of her is such a risky move.

Ultimately, it seemed like Bayleigh and maybe Enzo were the most vocal people rooting for Janelle, but they didn’t have leverage. Neither one wanted to make a move.

For a brief moment, the start of the vote but us a little bit eager that something crazy was going to happen. Dani and Enzo both cast a hinky vote! Yet, from that point on, all of the other votes were to evict Janelle, giving us a real false sense of excitement. This was just a way to potentially pin these votes on Bayleigh, Da’Vonne, or someone else later.

Judging from the fact that there were questions about the game directed towards Janelle, it’s pretty clear that there won’t be a Battle Back in the game. She’s gone, and now we’re going to have to root for some of the other players.

