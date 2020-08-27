Vera season 11 return date: When could it be back on ITV?







Rest assured, a Vera season 11 is coming to ITV — with that being said, we are going to be waiting a while in order to see it.

Today, it was announced in a new statement that two of the upcoming six feature-length episodes are going to be filming this autumn, with the plan being for these to air at some point in 2021. Is that a long wait? Certainly, but in the climate that we’re in at the moment beggars can’t be choosers.

Following these first two episodes, the remaining ones are going to film in the spring of next year, with the plan for those to air when we get around to 2022.

For a few more details on some of what lies ahead, take a look at the official synopsis below, courtesy of the network:

The eleventh series opens when the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument. DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously. The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault. Could these two crimes be connected?

As Vera delves deeper into Jim Tullman’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over. Vera must see through the web of family grievances, jealousies and lies to ensure justice is done.

Through this upcoming season, our hope is mostly that there will be an opportunity to get some great mystery, and of course with that some element of an escape from the outside world. At this point, we all need something that offers up this sort of opportunity.

