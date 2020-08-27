A Million Little Things season 3 begins filming in Vancouver







While there may not be an official A Million Little Things season 3 premiere date yet at ABC, we do come bearing some other good news. After all, production is underway in Vancouver!

In a new post on Twitter, this oh-so-great news was confirmed by none other than creator DJ Nash, who also wished everyone good health during this difficult time. Like many other shows that are out there, A Million Little Things is implementing a number of different rules and safety protocols in order to ensure that everyone on set is a-okay during some of these difficult times.

Given that filming is starting today, it does feel reasonably fair to guess that the new season is going to be premiering when we get around to early November. The show was not on the list of announced premiere dates today, and our guess is that executives want to make sure that a good many stories are banked first. This is not the sort of thing that you want to rush by any means.

Story-wise, we know that there are a number of different arcs that Nash and the rest of the writing staff need to cultivate. Nonetheless, the most important one from our end is clearly trying to figure out whether or not Eddie is alive following that big finale cliffhanger — and if he is, how that has managed to come about. Even if he makes it through, that feels like the sort of event that is going to dramatically alter your life. This is a show that often looks at things in an emotional and raw way … we’re sure that the same thing will happen here.

What do you want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3?

We start filming @AMillionABC today! We will be back on your TVs very very soon. No official date yet, but soon! Hope everyone is safe, social distancing and taking care of yourself. — DJ Nash (@heydjnash) August 27, 2020

