Selena + Chef season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

We don’t want to keep you waiting for all that long here — there is going to be more of Selena Gomez’s quarantine cooking show in the future! The network confirmed the good news today, with the singer/actress saying the following in a statement:

“Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn … I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season.”

The premise from Selena + Chef is pretty simple, as Gomez learns how to make a wide array of different dishes with the help of world-renowned chefs speaking to her remotely. It’s the sort of show that can be produced from afar and it gives HBO Max a big name that they can collaborate with from the start. Maybe it also inspires more people out there to get into cooking? That may at least be one of the hopes of it.

In a separate statement, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, added the following:

“We are thrilled to continue the culinary fun of watching Selena in the kitchen on HBO Max … From her chemistry with each master chef to those colorful knives in the first season, we can’t wait to see what delicious surprises she has in store for season two.”

HBO Max will likely announce the premiere date once they do have more episodes in the can — with the way that this show is filmed, there’s no reason to think that we’re going to have to wait a year for more of this! With that being said, it may depend in part on Selena’s own schedule and everything that is going on the world. Rest assured, though, that you will have more dishes to dive into in the future.

