New Amsterdam, Manifest season 3 no longer on NBC fall schedule







While it previously seemed as though New Amsterdam and Manifest season 3 were going to be ready to go on NBC this fall, we may be forced to wait a while longer now.

After all, the network unveiled the premiere dates for a big chunk of their lineup today and with that, they confirmed that the Ryan Eggold medical drama is one of the series seemingly left on hold. Much of this may be due to the series filming in New York City, which was an epicenter in the early going of the global pandemic and has been slow to kick off production again for most of its television shows. Neither it nor Manifest have resumed production as of late, and producers are opting for more of a cautious approach.

As for some other shows being held to midseason, be prepared to wait a while to see Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Early episodes of its upcoming season are being rewritten in order to better reflect the social justice movements that have been going on in this country over the past few months. Meanwhile, shows like Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls are also being held to midseason, but that was always the plan.

For more thoughts on the future of Manifest, watch our video at the bottom of this article!

Hopefully, we’ll get some more news when it comes to specific premiere dates for both of these shows over the course of the next several months. We know that there’s going to be a lot to look forward to, and we’re certainly not upset over delays that are being done with safety considerations first and foremost. These sets should be as healthy an environment as possible for everyone involved, and this also gives the writers and producers a considerable amount of time in order to plan ahead.

