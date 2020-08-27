The Good Doctor season 4, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 pushed back







While this has been suspected for a good while now, it’s 100% confirmed — The Good Doctor and Grey’s Anatomy aren’t premiering this September.

Today, ABC confirmed that these two series are not a part of their confirmed September or October premiere dates, at least at present. While things are always subject to change, all signs point to both of these shows coming back, at the earliest, in November.

Think about things in this way — scripted series tend to like to have at least a handful of episodes (four or five, at least) close to filmed before a premiere airs, largely to compensate for the fact that episodes air weekly and it takes longer than a week to shoot an hour of television. Neither one of these shows has started production yet, and the same goes for some other scripted series like Station 19 or The Rookie. There are signs that production will begin for all of them next month, and that may make a November premiere possible.

Yet, we also have to remember along the way here that these episodes are all going to be subject to change — there are testing protocols that need to happen and then also potentially a slower production pace depending on whatever procedures are added. This is going to be a year of patience, and we have to be prepared for that and for flux throughout the entirety of the process.

Hopefully, we’ll get more news on a specific premiere date for these scripted shows over the next month.

What do you want to see on The Good Doctor season 4?

