Magnum PI season 3: More discussion on filming, potential premiere







We know what Magnum PI season 3 is going to happen eventually — we’ll just have to wait a little bit for it. Filming has yet to kick off in Hawaii, and because of that, there is no firm premiere date at the moment.

With that being said, though, we did get an indication earlier today that the earliest, the show could come back in November. We hope that it does, and that there is enough time in there for the cast and crew to gather together and get some work done on episodes.

One of the most important determining factors in this decision is of course how many episodes the producers can film in advance — productions do often like to be a little bit ahead of the curve, and the hope is that they are going to find a way to do something similar here. In a post on Twitter, the writers’ room this week did confirm that they will probably film the first six episodes before the first installment airs. That could mean that production will need to be at least two months ahead of what’s happening on CBS.

Is it possible then that we’ll get season 3 this calendar year? It absolutely is, but we’ll continue to stress that the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone involved. This is a show that requires a big cast and crew, so you have to plan everything out as thoughtfully as possible in advance to avoid any sort of behind-the-scenes issues. It also involves a good bit of travel and quarantining for some of the cast, who are not based out on the islands for the entirety of the year. Slow and steady is absolutely the best way to go with something like this.

We’ll probably shoot 6 eps before the first one airs. https://t.co/Acq8IDIss9 — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) August 25, 2020

