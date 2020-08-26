NCIS season 18 premiere date: What is the earliest possible day?







If you missed the news earlier today, NCIS season 18 is hopefully going to be coming to CBS later this year — but when will it be?

The first thing that was confirmed today was that the earliest that we can see Mark Harmon and the rest of the cast back is early November — but we can go so far now as to narrow it down further. There won’t be a new episode on Tuesday, November 3. It’s Election Day, and there is a 0% chance that CBS is going to do anything on that day other than prepare everyone for the results. That’s a tradition that we’ve seen maintained time and time again every four years.

As for November 10, that feels like a far more likely possibility. If production does start the second week of September, it gives the cast and crew two months to get ahead of the curve — which is close to the amount of time that they typically have before a premiere. (The show usually kicks off filming in mid-July leading into a late September premiere.)

What a November 10 premiere would also allow NCIS a chance to do is get potentially three episodes in during the month of November, provided that they don’t take the week of Thanksgiving off. They could then have another two or three in December before a brief holiday hiatus, and that would allow production to stay ahead of where the show is production-wise. Have no doubt, this is going to be a challenging year — there may be filming plans that change dramatically over time, and the only thing that you can do with that is try to prepare accordingly.

When do you think that NCIS season 18 could premiere on CBS?

