The Amazing Race 32 premiere date finally revealed at CBS







We’ve waited a long time in order to learn when The Amazing Race 32 is finally coming on the air. Rest assured, we’re very-much pleased today to be handing down some of that news!

According to CBS itself, the new season of the reality competition show is finally going to premiere on Wednesday, October 14. For those who are unaware, this season filmed all the way back in 2018 and has been sitting on the shelf ever since. It’s going to help keep some reality TV on the schedule while we wait for Survivor to return, and for at least a couple of weeks, the race is going to be on the air alongside Big Brother, as well. Consider this an opportunity to get some reasonably good ratings for both shows.

The Amazing Race 33 was in production earlier this year, and was one of the first shows to shut down amidst this global health crisis. We remain super-curious to learn as to whether or not it is going to be able to start up again and if it does, whether or not the cast will be the same. It’s one of the many shows that has been impacted by the current circumstances of this country.

Odds are, we’ll start to see more in the way of concrete coverage of the latest The Amazing Race season when we get around to next month. We think that eventually, CBS is going to want to dish out some sort of trailer/cast announcement to get people a little bit more hyped up. How could they not want that? This is one of the best forms of escapism out there, and it helps us learn more about the world along the way.

Get ready for more adventures and fun challenges! Tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on @CBS to watch the epic season premiere of The #AmazingRace: https://t.co/JO0l6zVo0P. pic.twitter.com/OhRKq0f0DG — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) August 26, 2020

