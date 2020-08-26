America’s Got Talent results: Are Cristina Rae, WAFFLE Crew locks?







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent results show is right around the corner — so which acts are in prime position to advance now?

Entering tonight’s new episode, we do think that this is one of the more difficult result shows to predict. Just think in terms of the wide array of talent we saw, and then also the way in which the viewers of this show tend to vote.

At the moment, there are two acts who seem to be almost-locks to move forward to the next round. Just think in terms of Cristina Rae and WAFFLE Crew. These two Golden Buzzers feel like almost a sure thing, and we’d go ahead and throw Alan Silva into the picture, as well. He’s likable, performed late in the show, and has received a generous amount of screen time.

Following these three, the results get a bit hazier. Singer Annie Jones feels like a potential inclusion in the semifinals given how well singers do in terms of public voting. From there, though, it could be between Malik Dope, Sheldon Riley, and Max Major for the final spot. Sheldon was exceptional last night, but we already have so many other singers! Malik is probably the most unique act of the night, and we do hope viewers respect him and what he brings to the table.

Hopefully, there will be some elements of the results show tonight that surprise people, and we’re looking forward to seeing that play out.

Who do you want to see advance on Wednesday night’s America’s Got Talent results show?

