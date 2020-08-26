Greenleaf creator’s new drama Delilah gets series order at OWN







We know that Greenleaf creator Craig Wright is planning a spin-off at some point to the hit show on OWN — but that’s not the only show he’s planning!

Today, the network officially ordered new series Delilah, which has been teased ever since the series finale of the church drama. This is a new, totally separate series, one that will star Maahra Hill as the title character. This is a legal drama, one that will represent an underdog story in its own unique way. For more, be sure to check out the series’ logline (via TVLine) below:

Delilah left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her No. 1 priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: This time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line. Nevertheless, there are lives at stake. So, Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

Will this series be successful? Given what we know about Wright from Greenleaf, we have some reasons for excitement … though we’re still far away from this show actually airing.

