America’s Got Talent: Is Sheldon Riley the best underdog this season?







While there are a lot of great singers on America’s Got Talent this season, is Sheldon Riley ultimately the very best?

We knew that Sheldon was special from the moment that we first heard his audition, but there was something special about what he did on the show tonight. The truth here is that we’ve heard countless covers of “I Can’t You Out of My Head” over the years, but there’s something with his version of the song that was special. He brought such artistry to it and he made it sound like something completely different.

The question that we’re left to wonder is this — will America really get behind him? We thought his performance was better than any singer that we’ve heard this season, and he’s also unique in terms of the style of performance that he brings the table. There was also something so endearing about his love for Heidi Klum, who wasn’t at his audition earlier this season. He’s gotten some bad luck when it comes to being able to meet her in-person, unfortunately … but maybe that will change at some point before the season ends.

What did you think about Sheldon Riley’s performance on America’s Got Talent this season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below!

