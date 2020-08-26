Tough as Nails episode 8 video: A strategic final team challenge







Tough as Nails episode 8 is set to arrive on CBS tomorrow night, and we can’t stress enough just how important this one is. It’s the final episode to feature a team challenge, and the stakes for Savage Crew and Dirty Hands could not be higher.

The sneak peek below does a great job of setting up exactly some of what you can expect to see over the course of this episode, as Dirty Hands is in a position to win the team cash prize outright. All they have to do is win this new challenge! Yet, if they fail at that, Savage Crew could have an opportunity to take the case away from them courtesy of a tiebreaker. We’re curious to learn more about that, but the basis for the main challenge itself is about physicality, determination, and also strategy. Dirty Hands has a chance to get an edge on some of the competition by picking some of their opponents.

This is where Lee enters the picture. He chooses to challenge Murph in a showdown (or saw-down), which he sees as an opportunity in order to get an advantage on one of the other team’s strongest players. If he can give them a head start, that’s something that could pay rather large dividends for quite some time moving forward.

Of course, we’re curious to see more of how this challenge is going to play out … but also how the rest of the season is going to go, as well. There are, after all, enormous question marks as to what the end of this season is going to look like. It may feel like there are a couple of favorites to win the whole thing, but are there really? That is something the show could surprise us with…

An impressive match up and strategy. Who you got on this one for tomorrow's competition? 👀 #ToughAsNails #Murph #Lee pic.twitter.com/rPpKBjTKke — Tough As Nails (@ToughAsNailsCBS) August 25, 2020

