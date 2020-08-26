Snowfall season 4: Are we inching closer to filming kicking off?







We know that we’re excited to check out Snowfall season 4 on the air at some point in the future, but it’s clear we’ll be waiting a while. The show was one of many that was shut down due to the global health crisis, and clearly FX doesn’t want to premiere it until some more episodes are shut and production is closer to wrapping up.

So are we close to filming happening again? There are some hopeful signs. In a new post on Twitter responding to a fan, executive producer Leonard Chang noted that the team is “getting closer” to being back in production. However, he also indicated that it’s going to take a while for the show to get back on the air. We get that.

At this point, we’d say that we’ll be lucky to see any episodes at some point in 2020 — the most important thing, after all, is patience. You don’t want to rush anything along here while sacrificing quality. This is one of those shows that can’t write a pandemic into a script or make it appear as though things are different — it’s a period piece! It’s one that has gotten better with each passing season, and we know that we’re eager in order to see a little bit more of what happens next. Franklin’s life is never going to be the same — we know that much for sure.

Now that we’ve said all of this … can we go ahead and say that we really want a season 5 renewal to happen? This would enable Chang and the writers to start to plan for the future, and that could allow filming to go a little bit more efficiently moving forward.

