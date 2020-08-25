Dancing with the Stars 29 rumors: Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, & more







We’re sure that the latest Dancing with the Stars cast is going to be announced before TOO long — while we wait, we’re happy to talk more rumors.

Case in point, what we’ve got for you today. According to a new report from E! News, the following people are all in discussions about coming into the ballroom competition.

Carole Baskin – One of the main focal points of Tiger King could end up being a part of this season! This feels like the sort of casting that this show really loves to do — someone who is controversial, but also wrapped up in current events.

Chrishell Stause – We know that this series loves reality stars, and they also love soap-opera stars. Stause actually fits the bill in both ways — she’s a part of the Netflix series Selling Sunset and also has such credits as Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and All My Children.

Anne Heche – The actress has countless credits to her name, but her most recent one was an arc on Chicago PD this past season. She’s somewhat of an off-the-wall choice, but we’d be intrigued to see what she brings to the show.

For those who did not know, recently it was reported that AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys is on board. We already know that Kaitlyn Bristowe is.

What do you think about this new round of Dancing with the Stars 29 rumors?

