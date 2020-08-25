Yellowstone season 4: Kevin Costner hints at biggest challenge







In case you didn’t hear already, Yellowstone season 4 is already in the process of kicking off in Montana. The show films far in advance, and we feel like a part of that is designed to take advantage of the nicer weather than you’d see up there in the winter.

Are there other concerns? Sure, with the global pandemic being a huge one — but in between the isolated nature of production and some additional protocols put in place, it seems like there is a plan to tackle some of that.

So what is the biggest challenge going to be for star Kevin Costner moving forward? Speaking in a new interview with Good Housekeeping, he indicates that it will be the lengthy amount of time away from his family — especially given the travel time and the current state of the world:

“It puts me away from home. I go home every moment I can … But this year, we’re filming exclusively in Montana, which makes going home almost impossible. When you deal with two airplanes, it’s all-day travel. If it’s all-day travel home, then it’s going to be all-day travel back.”

Does this message explicitly mean that Costner is going to be coming back for season 4, making it clear that John doesn’t die from the shooting in the finale? Maybe, but there was a clue of that in the finale already. Also, did you ever really think that this show was going to write off its biggest star? It’s hard to buy that.

Luckily, the time for Costner away from home won’t be extremely extensive — at least for TV standards. Since Yellowstone only films ten episodes a season, it’s far from an all-year job.

What are you hoping to see the most when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

