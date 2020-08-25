Siesta Key season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at MTV? The latest







Is Siesta Key renewed for a season 4, and should we have any hope for that? Leading into the finale, it feels like this is an appropriate question to ask.

Let’s kick off this article, of course, with trying to answer that very question: There is no official word as of this writing as to whether or not the series will be back. We do think it’s going to take a little bit of time to figure this out.

Ultimately, one of the biggest challenges with doing a show like this at the moment is the current state of this country. Season 3 worked mostly because all of it, save for the reunion, was filmed prior to the start of the pandemic in the United States. There wasn’t any real need to focus on it. Yet, a potential season 4 would need to focus on it right now if it started filming soon — otherwise, it’d be incredible irresponsible to focus on all of these people going out, meeting up, and partying without masks or social-distancing. The message here would be, quite frankly, wrong.

The more likely situation for MTV at the moment will be taking a wait-and-see approach with the future of Siesta Key. You don’t want to film a season that is going to be frankly depressing; instead, they could wait until early 2021 to see if the world is in better shape before they film. There are a lot of different options out there for them, and the last thing that they really need to do here is rush anything along. Patience for a show like this can be a virtue!

Hopefully, we will have a little bit more news on the future of Siesta Key as a series over the coming days/weeks…

