Outlander notes: The latest from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish







Welcome to another edition of Outlander notes! This one focuses on Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, and there is a question that we’ve got from the jump here — what are the two up to?

We know that the two recently shared an image on social media together, and now, we’re seeing the two traveling about and visiting a number of interesting places! What’s going on here? Beyond the Instagram posts below, there isn’t a whole lot of specific information out there.

For some more Outlander video discussion, be sure to watch our season 6 update at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

It’s certainly possible that the two are shooting some additional footage that could be a part of Men in Kilts season 1 — obviously we’d love to look at this as some sort of evidence that they’re planning ahead for a season 2, but we’re still likely more than a month away from season 1 premiering! We don’t have a 100% sense that the show is coming back just yet, as amazing as it would be to have that. There’s no guarantee that any of it is connected all to their Starz unscripted series, but we know that Graham did travel up to Scotland from New Zealand for some sort of specific reason, and we don’t think it would just be for the heck of it given everything going on in the world right now.

Regardless of when Men in Kilts comes on the air, we know that it will be a pretty good addition to what is a rather nice collection of Outlander-related things. You have the premiere of this show hopefully coming this year, Sam and Graham’s Clanlands book in November, and then also the current End Of Summer Series on Facebook. Even with the flagship show not even in production yet on season 6, there’s still a lot to look forward to.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander!

What do you want to see next from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for more information on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram Horsin around with my new friend “Magic” 🐴 A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Aug 25, 2020 at 2:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💚💀 A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Aug 21, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Found this cheeky wee fella in Fife. #scotland #beards #ontheroad A post shared by Graham (@grahammctavish) on Aug 25, 2020 at 2:00am PDT

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







