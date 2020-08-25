Lucifer season 5 episode 9 and beyond: A couple of things to watch for







We’re waiting for the second half of Lucifer season 5 to arrive on Netflix — and we’re going to be waiting for a rather long time in order to see it. The remaining episodes should pick up a lot of the loose threads from the first half, but there are a couple of specific things that we can focus of.

What’s one of the bigger ones? Think in terms of an origin story-of-sorts for Michael. We know that he wants some of Lucifer’s spotlight and his life, but why? What’s going on in his head? Ultimately, there are a lot of things that are set to be revealed, and they will be explored more in the second half. For more on that, just take a look at what co-showrunner Joe Henderson had to say in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly:

The one thing I’ll say is that it was very important to us to make sure Michael was the hero of his story. That’s one of the things you don’t see a ton of in the first half, but it is something we will dig into later and understand his perspective and that is an element of it.

Meanwhile, Henderson also added that it would be “smart” in order to revisit the subject of Linda’s daughter, who she gave up for adoption earlier on in her life. We saw her visit her in the first part of the season, but couldn’t bring herself to say who she really was to her.

