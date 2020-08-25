Love Island USA season 2 premiere ratings: How do they compare?







On Monday night, CBS launched the Love Island USA season 2 premiere … and it was one that brought a lot of fun back to the schedule. This is the sort of show that can be done during a pandemic, and also serve as some sort of escape from the outside world. It’s also an ambitious thing for the network to produce, given that they are airing it virtually every night throughout the week.

Is the show worthy of big ratings? Probably more viewers than it regularly gets, but we do think that it suffers slightly from not being able to be as absurd or edgy as what we see for its British counterpart. It’s hard for it to get a lot of headlines based solely on its content alone.

In terms of the ratings, the show is a mixed bag for the network. The premiere drew just under 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which are down versus the season 1 averages and for the series premiere last year. While on the surface you could say that these numbers are discouraging, there is a silver lining for CBS — Love Island USA skews young for them, and it allows them to secure viewers that they don’t regularly get any other time of the year. Also, the show has real binge-watching value for the All Access platform and can be consumed quickly and efficiently. Its interactive nature helps to allow it to maintain an audience.

We can’t say any of this will be enough to get Love Island a season 3, but we’re sure that CBS will keep this Las Vegas-based production going through at least the end of its season 2 run.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Love Island USA, including more thoughts on the premiere

What do you think of the start of Love Island USA season 2, at least in terms of the numbers?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to also stick around to secure more news on the series — we’ll have some of them as the season progresses. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







