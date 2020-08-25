The Chi season 4: Did season 3 finale ratings boost renewal odds?







We’re a couple of days removed now from the season 3 finale of The Chi, and unfortunately, there’s still no word on if a season 4 is coming. We’d love to see something more happen here, but the ball is firmly in Showtime’s court at this point.

So … will something happen based on the season 3 finale ratings? We don’t think, unfortunately, that they teach us anything about the series that we didn’t already know. The episode overall generated just over 380,000 total viewers, which is down slightly from the season 3 average. In general, though, this season kept the majority of the viewers who were there for the second season. Given all of the turnover that happened with the cast, we don’t know how you look at this and be anything short of very pleased.

Luckily, we don’t think that Showtime has to be in any hurry to renew the series. Odds are, they wouldn’t be filming for many more weeks anyway due to the global health crisis and the need to get scripts together. If the new season does start filming early next year, there’s a chance it could still be ready for the air next summer or early fall. The most important things here are patience and safety, and there’s little reason to think that the network would shove either one of these things to the side. We think that they will take some of the necessary time in order to figure a lot of this stuff out.

Despite some loose ends in the finale being reasonably tied up, let’s make it clear: We do want more, and we like to think that most of the cast and crew feels roughly the same way. Time will tell with that.

