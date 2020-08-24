The Chi season 4: What is Emmett’s future going to be?







Following the events of The Chi season 3 finale on Showtime Sunday night, there’s a lot of uncertainty as to where certain stories are going to go. Kiesha decided to keep the baby, for example, but where her story is depends on a potential time jump. Meanwhile, for Emmett, he has a chance to enter a new phase of his life as a married man with Tiff. The problem is that he’s already cheated on her with Dom, and he continues to work with her. None of that goes away.

So is there a guarantee that this secret will come out? Not necessarily, but if the show continues with a season 4 (which is not guaranteed at the moment), it is going to be a big part of the story. For some more on that, take a look at what executive producer Justin Hillian had to say to TV Guide:

He messed up, he realized that even though he wasn’t ready, he kind of leaped in hope that the net would appear. He’s probably not as ready as he thinks he is. But he would rather not lose her. There will be ups and there will be downs for sure. They both have a lot of growing to do. It will be hard for him to keep his infidelity secret. And when you’re already married to someone and that is revealed, where do you go from there? Dom is constantly around, and they’re going to be in the same circles. So for that information to come out, it would feel like quite a betrayal.

We do think that the infidelity will come out at some point, just because these shows rely often on conflict to push things forward. The question then becomes, inevitably, what happens when the truth is out there. Will this secret lead everyone to some sort of downward spiral? We do think that in a situation like this, you have to be prepared for almost anything as a viewer.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and keep hoping for some renewal news.

