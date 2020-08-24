Power Book II: Ghost video: Saxe fights for the ‘truth’







Power Book II: Ghost is slated to premiere in early September, and there are a lot of characters worth looking forward to. Some are new, and then you’ve got some franchise staples coming in and trying to make some sort of new start for themselves. This is where Cooper Saxe comes into play.

What makes Saxe so unique as a character is that he’s incredibly enjoyable to watch even if he is also a total heel at the same time. He’s manipulative, corrupt, problematic, and yet somehow, he’s managed to rise through the ranks. He’s now a high-powered US Attorney and he is feverishly looking for the truth about Ghost’s death, and will do whatever he can to convince Tariq to tell him the truth about Tasha is trying to cover up.

Our sense is this — there’s a good chance Saxe knows early on in this series that Tariq is responsible for what happened to Ghost, but the struggle here is going to be finding a way in order to convince him to confess. It’s either that or just wants to make Tariq’s life as uncomfortable as possible along the way. The two have baggage already that dates back to Power, and he could serve as some sort of interesting adversary entering the series. We don’t know if we’d consider him a Big Bad per se, but he is someone interesting still worth watching.

