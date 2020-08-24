America’s Got Talent: Howie Mandel sends ‘gift’ to Simon Cowell







As many of you out there are aware of, Simon Cowell has spent the past couple of weeks recovering from an electric bike accident. Luckily, he has support from one of his America’s Got Talent co-stars — at least in a particularly funny way.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see Cowell having some fun with a “gift” from his fellow judge in Howie Mandel — a tricycle. It’s an obvious reference to the accident, but also a joke made more or less in good fun. These two have build a good friendship over the years thanks to the show, so this is the sort of back-and-forth that they can have on social media.

Hopefully, we are going to have a chance in order to see Simon come back on America’s Got Talent at some point over the next few episodes, even though the show has brought in some worthy people like Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson as replacements. Simon’s Golden Buzzer act WAFFLE Crew is going to be appearing on Tuesday’s episode, so it will be a shame if he is not there in order to see them perform in person. There are two more quarterfinal performance shows happening and then following that, the semifinal round is going to officially kick off. That’s when we will start to see everything heat up and the votes get a little bit more contentious.

View this post on Instagram This just arrived at my house! Thank you @howiemandel A post shared by @ simoncowell on Aug 21, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

