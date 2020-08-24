Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The day after the Veto







What’s going on within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? In a word, we’d say the environment is quiet. Very quiet. It doesn’t feel like anyone is rushing to try and play the game too much at the moment.

For some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have further news coming before too long…

If you missed the news yesterday, Cody won the Power of Veto — with that, we’re in a spot right now where either Janelle or Kaysar is almost certain to be going home on Thursday. So who will it be? Probably Janelle, but she is trying to campaign.

Today, Janelle made it clear that she is going to campaign for herself, but not against her longtime friend. She had a conversation with Dani and indicated to her that she is very-much interested in working with her moving forward. She also reminded her that if she leaves this time, that will mean three women will have left the house consecutively — a pretty compelling argument.

One of the other things that Janelle could consider in her campaign is setting herself up as someone willing to go after some big players others may not be too interested in taking out. For example, Nicole Franzel is pretty well-situated and there are probably a lot of people who aren’t altogether interested in making a move on her. If you saw the show tonight, then you already have at least a sense of some of the tension that exists there already.

The Veto Ceremony should be tomorrow, and there will be more campaigning moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you think is going to happen this week on Big Brother 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







