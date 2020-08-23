





Entering Lucifer season 5, we knew that we were going to be getting an appearance from Dennis Haysbert as God at some point. We just didn’t know when, or how, the character would be introduced.

Suffice it to say, that’s a little more clearly defined now. We had a chance to meet this character in the closing seconds of the midseason finale, as God chose to intervene in an escalating conflict involving Lucifer, Amenadiel, and Michael. There’s been chaos on Earth before, so why step in now? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see on, but just seeing the character is an ambitious twist in itself … especially when you consider more of how we got here.

Speaking in a new interview on this subject to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Ildy Modrovich had to say on the subject, including how originally there were no plans to bring God on board at first:

I’ll say this, we were nervous about bringing in God. From the very beginning, in Season 1, we said we’d never go to Hell and we said we’d never have God. And it’s mostly because He’s been this man of mystery right? [Lucifer] has always been about characters interpreting what His intents are as opposed to actually having the guy there able to speak right to you, but I think we managed to have Him walk a fine line, and at the same time we get to know who He is.

There is still a lot we have to learn about God as a character, and in a way that is a big part of the fun! There’s going to be a lot of excitement that comes from seeing what the story does from here.

